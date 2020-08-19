Go to Contents
06:57 August 19, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Anybody could be infected anytime (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Indoor gatherings of 50 people or more prohibited in Seoul and surrounding area (Kookmin Daily)
-- On-site church services banned in Seoul and surrounding area from today (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't seeks Level 2 distancing rules after over 1,000 infections (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Prevent nationwide spread,' face-to-face events in greater Seoul area prohibited (Segye Times)
-- Protestant church groups 'deeply apologize for cluster infections' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- On-site church services, gatherings prohibited from today (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Churches, buffet restaurants, cram schools in greater Seoul area shut down from today (Hankyoreh)
-- 'North Korea owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, capable of producing six more every year' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Distancing rules toughened in greater Seoul area, on-site church services banned (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Indoor gatherings, events in greater Seoul area banned (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Companies in capital send workers home for safety (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea estimated to possess up to 60 nuclear bombs: U.S. Army (Korea Herald)
-- Coronavirus wave spreading out of control (Korea Times)
(END)

