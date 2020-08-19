(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 19)

Then the Blue House proposed a meeting between leaders of the DP and opposition United Future Party (UFP). And yet, the presidential office and the UFP are engrossed with waging a war of words over the very proposal. President Moon's Senior Secretary for Political Affairs, Choi Jae-sung, said that he had proposed a leadership meeting with UFP interim leader Kim Chong-in on a visit to Kim's office, but Kim refused. However, the UFP denied that. It said the DP had not officially proposed the meeting as Choi did it in a haphazard and rude manner. The episode explicitly shows a critical dearth of trust between the two major parties.