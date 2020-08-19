(Yonhap Feature) Take them out to the ballgame: How KBO fanhood has changed during the pandemic

"It was odd because I saw it at other stadiums, but now we are being told no," Hodges added. "To not be able to yell or even stand up and clap feels really strange and takes away a lot of the excitement of being at the game. I definitely feel like fans should be able to stand and cheer and dance. There is no difference between sitting and cheering and standing and cheering. How is it safe for the cheerleaders or Doosan fans to stand and cheer, but not safe for Hanwha fans to do it?"