Tax chief nominee vows to strengthen probes into tax evasion
SEJONG, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's pick to head the tax agency vowed Wednesday to strengthen probes into tax evasion and actively deal with the alleged tax dodging of luxury home buyers.
Kim Dae-ji, -- nominated by Moon last month to lead the National Tax Service (NTS) -- made the remarks at a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
The hearing is widely seen as a formality because his formal appointment does not require approval from the National Assembly.
Kim, currently vice commissioner of the NTS, also said he will improve an online tax payment service and give more information on taxation to taxpayers.
The 53-year-old nominee entered public service in 1992 and served key NTS posts related to real estate transactions and tax collection. He also served as a tax investigation chief in its Seoul branch from 2017-18 and as commissioner of its regional office in the southeastern city of Busan from 2018-19.
