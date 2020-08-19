4 U.S. bombers fly simultaneously near Korean Peninsula on eve of joint exercises with S. Korea
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Four American bombers flew near the Korean Peninsula simultaneously earlier this week to show the United States' commitment to the defense of partner nations on the eve of joint military exercises with South Korea, the U.S. military said.
The demonstration of airpower took place Monday, a day before the launch of the South Korea-U.S. summertime combined exercises. The drills, set to run until Aug. 28, are meant to maintain their combined defense posture, officials said.
According to the Indo-Pacific Command, four B-1 Lancers and two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers conducted Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions at the same time over the course of 24 hours Monday.
Four B-1s -- two from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and another set from its Guam base -- flew to the East Sea, according to the command.
Four F-15C Eagles from Japan's Kadena Air Base were also deployed to the East Sea to join the B-1s, as well as the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, and conducted large force exercise training, according to the command.
Two B-2 bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in the U.S. and "delivered their own unique capabilities" in the Indian Ocean, it added.
"Our unique strength as an Air Force is our ability to generate integrated actions with our joint teammates and allies and partners to challenge competitors in a time and place of our choosing," Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of the Pacific Air Forces, said.
"These simultaneous airpower missions demonstrated our capacity and readiness to deliver a wide range of proactive, scalable options to quickly deploy our forces to support our mission of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific theater," he added.
