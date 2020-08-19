Heat wave continues to grip virus-weary Korea

As of 9 a.m., the temperature hit 25 C in Seoul, 23.9 C in the central city of Sejong, 24.9 C in the western port city of Incheon, 26.1 C in the southwestern city of Gwangju, 29 C in the southeastern city of Daegu, 27.9 C in the southern port city of Busan, and 29.3 C on the southern resort island Jeju, according to the KMA.