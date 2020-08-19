Top Chinese official to visit Busan for talks with Cheong Wa Dae director of national security
10:52 August 19, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese government official known for his influence on diplomatic affairs, will visit Busan this week for talks with Suh Hoon, director of presidential national security, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is scheduled to visit the southern port city from Friday through Saturday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Yang and Suh are expected to discuss President Xi Jinping's plan to make a trip to South Korea, the date for which has not yet been announced.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)