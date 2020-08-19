KT to bolster digital finance tech with Woori Financial Group
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Wednesday it has partnered with Woori Financial Group to collaborate in integrating digital solutions into financial services.
Under a memorandum of understanding, the two sides will cooperate in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-based financial services, foster AI training in the finance sector and share data in new businesses, according to a statement from KT.
The telecom operator said it expects Woori Financial to adopt KT's technology to roll out AI-based call centers and cloud-based remote work systems.
The latest agreement warms ties between the two parties, which hold major stakes in K-Bank, a local internet-only bank launched in 2017.
BC Card Co., a credit card unit of KT Corp., has a 34 percent stake in K-Bank, while Woori Bank, a flagship unit of Woori Financial, holds 19.9 percent, according to KT.
The new partnership comes as KT seeks to boost its presence in the finance sector.
In April, KT signed a partnership with BNK Busan Bank, BNK Capital and Korea Credit Bureau to offer a service through which its subscribers can check financial products related to their mobile communication information.
