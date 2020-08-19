S. Korea extends special travel advisory for all countries amid rise in new virus cases
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Wednesday extended its special travel advisory for all countries and territories, except for those already subject to tougher restrictions, amid resurgent coronavirus outbreaks.
The latest measure, which recommends against traveling overseas, will remain valid until Sept. 18. The extension came as the current advisory, which was imposed on June 20 after the first COVID-19-driven advisory from March 23 to June 19, was set to end Wednesday.
The ministry said that it decided to retain the advisory due to the continued spread of the virus around the world, an increase in local transmissions and imported cases, and entry restrictions enforced by foreign countries.
"During the special travel advisory, we call on citizens to cancel or postpone their plans to travel overseas, and on those abroad to ensure that they will not be exposed to COVID-19 infection," the ministry said in a press release.
Barring any notice on another extension, the latest advisory is set to be automatically lifted on Sept. 19.
