Seoul stocks trim gains late Wed. morning amid COVID-19 resurgence
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares trimmed part of its earlier gains late Wednesday morning amid fears of the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in Seoul and the surrounding regions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.48 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,363.72 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI erased almost half of its earlier gains after jumping more than 1 percent tracking Wall Street gains.
The trimming is largely attributed to the recent surge in the novel coronavirus outbreak, mostly occurring in Seoul and neighboring regions.
South Korea added 297 new cases Wednesday, the most in five months.
The country toughened social distancing guidelines, including restricting indoor meetings of 50 or more people and ordering karaoke rooms, internet cafes and restaurants to close.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.34 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 2.94 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 1.75 percent, while Celltrion climbed 0.66 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem shed 1.16 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 0.81 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, advanced 1.58 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver added 1.63 percent, while its rival Kakao retreated 0.53 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.60 won from the previous session's close.
