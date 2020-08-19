Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(LEAD) Top Chinese official to visit Busan for talks with Cheong Wa Dae director of national security
SEOUL -- Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese government, will visit Busan this week for talks with Suh Hoon, director of presidential national security, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is scheduled to visit the southern port city from Friday through Saturday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok. Yang, a former foreign minister, is known for his influence on diplomatic affairs.
-----------------
(LEAD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases have now soared by three-digit figures for a week straight as the country on Wednesday reported the largest number of cases since early March, with infections traced to churches in the capital city of Seoul continuing to swell.
The country added 297 more COVID-19 cases, including 283 local infections, raising the total caseload to 16,058, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
Spike in church infections grips greater Seoul, gov't warns of stern response
SEOUL -- A continued surge in church-related infections put the greater Seoul area on edge Wednesday, prompting the government to consider tougher measures against a church at the center of the COVID-19 resurgence.
South Korea reported 297 new infections, the largest number of cases since early March, which has raised the country's total caseload to 16,058, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
Tightened distancing rules throw off wedding plans, social gatherings in greater Seoul
SEOUL -- The tightened social distancing guidelines placed on the greater Seoul region have left ordinary South Koreans flummoxed over how to proceed with important social plans, such as weddings or first-birthday banquets, which often require minimum reservations in the scale of hundreds with harsh refund penalties.
Amid the new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in and around Seoul, the country placed the capital and the nearby Gyeonggi and Incheon areas under the Level 2 social distancing scheme, up one notch from the previous level, over the weekend.
-----------------
N.K.'s premier visits flood-hit areas in first public activity since appointment
SEOUL -- North Korea's new Premier Kim Tok-hun visited flood-hit areas in the country's southwestern province, calling for intensifying efforts to restore damage and stabilize the lives of affected people, state media reported Wednesday.
This marked his first public activity since his appointment as the country's cabinet premier was announced late last week after the North held a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.
-----------------
U.S., S. Korea coordinate regularly on N.K. policy: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States and South Korea coordinate regularly on North Korea policy, including sanctions implementation and inter-Korean cooperation, the State Department said Tuesday.
A department spokesperson made the remark in response to South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young's suggestion that the two countries make improvements to their North Korea "working group" to help spur inter-Korean cooperation.
-----------------
4 U.S. bombers fly simultaneously near Korean Peninsula on eve of joint exercises with S. Korea
SEOUL -- Four American bombers flew near the Korean Peninsula simultaneously earlier this week to show the United States' commitment to the defense of partner nations on the eve of joint military exercises with South Korea, the U.S. military said.
The demonstration of airpower took place Monday, a day before the launch of the South Korea-U.S. summertime combined exercises. The drills, set to run until Aug. 28, are meant to maintain their combined defense posture, officials said.
(END)