K League's Daegu FC close stadium as precaution amid surging virus cases
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football club Daegu FC announced Wednesday they will close down their home stadium as a precaution, with the country struggling to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.
The next home match for the K League 1 club will be on Aug. 30 against Gwangju FC. Daegu FC said DGB Daegu Bank Park, also known as Forest Arena, will remain closed to supporters until further notice.
"The number of COVID-19 cases has been rising rapidly across the nation, and the city of Daegu wanted to prevent further local spread," the team said in a statement.
Daegu, located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, didn't report any local infection from July 4 to Aug. 14, but it has seen a dozen cases, related to cluster infections in the capital region, over the past four days.
The city isn't yet subject to tighter social distancing guidelines that are being applied to three other metropolitan cities, Seoul, Busan and Incheon, plus Gyeonggi Province in the capital region.
Under those tougher measures, sports teams in those areas are required to play home games without spectators. In the 12-team K League 1, FC Seoul, Incheon United, Busan IPark, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Seongnam FC will be playing behind closed doors. In the second-tier K League 2, Seoul E-Land FC, Bucheon FC, FC Anyang and Ansan Greeners FC will do the same.
Also in the K League 2, Chungnam Asan FC, based in South Chungcheong Province, have decided to close their stadium as a preemptive step to guard against the spread of the virus.
Daegu FC are the first K League 1 club to voluntarily close the stadium gates.
The K League 1 season kicked off on May 8, more than two months behind schedule, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Teams started out without supporters in the stands, and the stadium gates finally opened on Aug. 1.
In the early going, clubs were only allowed to operate stadiums at 10 percent of the capacity. The cap was raised to 25 percent only last Friday.
Without gate receipts most of the season, K League clubs have been struggling financially. They have been in talks with the players' union about possibly cutting player salaries during the pandemic-hit season.
In the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), nine out of 10 clubs will be playing without fans until further notice. From Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Gyeonggi Province, the Doosan Bears, the LG Twins, the Kiwoom Heroes, the SK Wyverns, the Lotte Giants and the KT Wiz are the teams being required to do so, as they're based in Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Gyeonggi Province.
On Tuesday, the Hanwha Eagles, the NC Dinos and the Samsung Lions decided to join those half-dozen clubs, even though their home cities -- Daejeon, Changwon and Daegu -- aren't subject to stringent distancing measures.
The Kia Tigers, based in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, are the only remaining KBO club to stand pat. Their next home game is Thursday.
