K League's Daegu FC close stadium as precaution amid surging virus cases

In the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), nine out of 10 clubs will be playing without fans until further notice. From Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Gyeonggi Province, the Doosan Bears, the LG Twins, the Kiwoom Heroes, the SK Wyverns, the Lotte Giants and the KT Wiz are the teams being required to do so, as they're based in Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Gyeonggi Province.