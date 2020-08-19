Nat'l football exhibition matches postponed following FIFA's scheduling change
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two upcoming exhibition matches between the South Korean men's senior national football team and the under-23 national squad have been postponed from September to October, following changes to FIFA's international match fixture.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Wednesday that the two matches between the two national teams, originally set for the FIFA international match window of Aug. 31-Sept. 8, will be moved to the next window, Oct. 5-13.
In response to the global disruption brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, FIFA announced earlier this week that the Aug. 31-Sept. 8 window will be replaced by the new period of Jan. 24-Feb. 1, 2022.
This means clubs will not be required to release their players for national team matches in September.
The senior national team, coached by Paulo Bento, and the U-23 side, led by Kim Hak-bum, were only going to call up players from domestic K League clubs. Players based in overseas leagues will be a no-go for these matches because of the government-mandated, 14-day quarantine for all travelers coming to South Korea.
And since K League clubs will be in a critical stretch of their season in September, they would be reluctant to make players available for exhibition matches unless they were obligated to do so.
The Oct. 5-13 window is open because FIFA World Cup qualifying matches scheduled for that period have since been postponed to 2021.
With those qualifiers no longer set for 2020, and travel restrictions related to COVID-19 making it difficult to schedule friendlies with other nations, South Korea may go the entire year without playing a meaningful match.
The last competitive matches South Korea played came last December at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Kim hasn't held any camp with the U-23 team since South Korea won the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship in Thailand in January. They're also gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics, postponed by one year to 2021 because of the pandemic.
The KFA said it will be in talks with the K League about possibly rescheduling some league contests during the Aug. 31-Sept. 8 period.
The K League recently had to adjust its fixtures to accommodate clubs playing at the annual AFC Champions League later in the fall.
