Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
Unification minister calls for China's 'constructive' role in resumption of inter-Korean talks
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Wednesday for China to play a "constructive" role in the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and to help bring permanent peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the remark during his first meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming after his inauguration last month, underlining the need for the two countries to cooperate with North Korea in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
----------------
(2nd LD) Top Chinese official to visit Busan for talks with Cheong Wa Dae director of national security
SEOUL -- Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese government official, will visit Busan this week for talks with Suh Hoon, director of presidential national security, with President Xi Jinping's possible trip here likely to be discussed, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is scheduled to visit the southern port city from Friday through Saturday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok. Yang, a former foreign minister, is known for his influence on diplomatic affairs.
----------------
(LEAD) 4 U.S. bombers fly simultaneously near Korean Peninsula on eve of joint exercises with S. Korea
SEOUL -- The United States flew four bombers near the Korean Peninsula simultaneously earlier this week to show its commitment to the defense of partner nations on the eve of joint military exercises with South Korea, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.
The demonstration of airpower took place Monday, a day before the launch of the South Korea-U.S. summertime combined exercises. The drills, set to run until Aug. 28, are meant to maintain their combined defense posture, officials said.
----------------
S. Korea extends special travel advisory for all countries amid rise in new virus cases
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry on Wednesday extended its special travel advisory for all countries and territories, except for those already subject to tougher restrictions, amid resurgent coronavirus outbreaks.
The latest measure, which recommends against traveling overseas, will remain valid until Sept. 18. The extension came as the current advisory, which was imposed on June 20 after the first COVID-19-driven advisory from March 23 to June 19, was set to end Wednesday.
----------------
Three-month high of 689 schools closed nationwide due to coronavirus
SEOUL -- The number of schools closed temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak rose to 689 nationwide Wednesday, the highest number over the past three months, authorities said, as the nation has been beleaguered by a recent spike in new infections.
The Ministry of Education said the about 700 kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul and five other regions suspended in-person classes as of 10 a.m.
----------------
Household credit grows faster in Q2 on home-backed lending
SEOUL -- South Korea's household credit grew at a faster pace in the second quarter compared to three months earlier amid a sustained rise in banks' home-backed loans, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Household credit reached a record high of 1,637.3 trillion won (US$1.38 trillion) as of June, up 25.9 trillion won from three months earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
Nat'l football exhibition matches postponed following FIFA's scheduling change
SEOUL -- Two upcoming exhibition matches between the South Korean men's senior national football team and the under-23 national squad have been postponed from September to October, following changes to FIFA's international match fixture.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Wednesday that the two matches between the two national teams, originally set for the FIFA international match window of Aug. 31-Sept. 8, will be moved to the next window, Oct. 5-13.
(END)