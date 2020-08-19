Coupang warehouse workers take virus tests after 3 cases found
INCHEON, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- More than 100 employees at a logistics center run by South Korea's e-commerce giant Coupang underwent coronavirus tests Wednesday after three workers were found to have contracted the virus, officials said.
The three workers at the warehouse, located in Incheon, west of Seoul, including an outsourced cleaner in his 60s, have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the company to close the facility immediately, according to Incheon city officials. The facility has been disinfected.
Health authorities found more than 100 people, including those who used the same bus as the cleaner to commute to work and 27 others who shared the changing room with him inside the building, and required them to get tested.
The results were not immediately available.
Since May, more than 150 cases have been linked to one of Coupang's major warehouses near Seoul.
