Ex-USFK Commander Brooks to head veterans group
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks has been chosen as the new head of an association promoting the bilateral alliance, the group said Wednesday.
Brooks, who served as commander of USFK, the United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command from 2016 to 2018, will become the new chairman and president of the Korea Defense Veterans Association on Oct. 1, the group said in a press release.
He will take over from former USFK Commander Gen. Walter Sharp.
"This is a great honor for me," Brooks said in the release. "KDVA has been essential in bringing together Americans and Koreans who care about the Alliance and how the Alliance supports both countries."
"My love for Korea and my appreciation for the Alliance are well-known, and I very much look forward to the work KDVA will continue to do in keeping both countries connected," he added.
KDVA was founded in 2017 to advocate for the alliance and support the American and Korean military personnel who served or continue to serve it.
The nonprofit organization is incorporated in Virginia.
