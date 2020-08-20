Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Experts say current level of social distancing insufficient to stem spread of virus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- This week is critical point in judging whether S. Korea will face another wave of COVID-19 pandemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea faces hurdles in tracing contacts of 7,800 people who came to Seoul across nation for Aug. 15 rally (Donga llbo)
-- New daily virus cases near 300, sounding alarm for another wave of virus outbreak (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Wearing protective gear, health workers, quarantine officials struggling to contain spread of virus (Segye Times)
-- Gov't seeks to revise calculation method for 'jeonse' related statistics (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Some recovered COVID-19 patients suffer from aftereffect of disease (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Long waiting line formed at virus testing sites amid flare-up in virus cases (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul City Hall temporarily closed over COVID-19 outbreak (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to tighten rules on home lease contracts to stabilize 'jeonse' deals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to tighten rules on home lease contracts to stabilize housing market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Infections from anti-Moon rally start to grow (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 infections among Aug. 15 rally participants sound alarm (Korea Herald)
-- Why Protestant churches prone to COVID-19? (Korea Times)
