(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 20)
No delay in OPCON transfer
Scaled-back drill should not affect timetable
A joint military exercise, a scaled-back version of the Combined Command Post Training, is being conducted by South Korea and the United States. The pandemic-wrought reduction in the Aug. 18 to 28 drill indicates that the two allies won't be able to verify the South's full operation capability (FOC), a prerequisite for the transfer of wartime operational control of South Korean troops from the U.S. This is raising the possibility of a delay in the planned OPCON transfer to South Korea.
The government had planned to take advantage of the exercise to assess its FOC, the second in a three-phase process required for the transfer. The first phase of verification ― initial operational capability (IOC) ― was carried out last summer. The sending of a full complement of USFK troops needed for the FOC met a pandemic hurdle due to the 14-day mandatory quarantine required for incoming U.S. soldiers to South Korea. The hold-up of the second-phase verification has resulted in a delay in the third-phase verification ― full mission capability (FMC) ― by 2021, according to the allies' "conditions-based" transfer plan.
Neither side predicted the pandemic, so there are still ways to complete the transfer by reviewing and rescheduling the FOC and FMC. Both of these exercises can be held next year for example. It may be a matter of the government's determination to see the OPCON transfer through and so it should make continuous efforts to consult with the U.S. on the issue.
South Korea pushed for the OPCON transfer during President Roh Moo-hyun's 2003 to 2008 tenure, but the plan has been held back, pursued and then held back again in succeeding conservative administrations due to lingering threats from North Korea. President Moon Jae-in has made the regaining of the OPCON his pledge.
For Seoul to be ready to take over OPCON, it needs to build up the country's self-defense readiness. Seoul is gearing up to further strengthen its combat posture. The government plans to invest 300 trillion won ($252 billion) through 2025 for the development of a missile defense system and new submarines that are crucial to the OPCON transfer.
A 2017 poll conducted by The Korea Times with Hankook Research found that more than a majority of South Koreans support Seoul's prompt regaining of OPCON from Washington. Conditions have grown to a sufficient level to allow for this to take place. While it is conditions-based but not necessarily on a timeline, Seoul and Washington should not delay and must be fully committed to the agreed transfer.
