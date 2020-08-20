(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 20)

The government had planned to take advantage of the exercise to assess its FOC, the second in a three-phase process required for the transfer. The first phase of verification ― initial operational capability (IOC) ― was carried out last summer. The sending of a full complement of USFK troops needed for the FOC met a pandemic hurdle due to the 14-day mandatory quarantine required for incoming U.S. soldiers to South Korea. The hold-up of the second-phase verification has resulted in a delay in the third-phase verification ― full mission capability (FMC) ― by 2021, according to the allies' "conditions-based" transfer plan.