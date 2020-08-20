(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 20)

Hong cited the need to help ease the financial burden on a number of tenants. But his solution will likely backfire this time too, because he has once again resorted to a quick fix to resolve side effects of three controversial real estate bills railroaded through the legislature by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) last month. At the time, the government obligated landlords to report deals with tenants to authorities to "protect the rights of tenants," extended the mandatory lease period to four years from two years and limited the conversion rate to 5 percent. As a result, many landlords converted their contracts with tenants from jeonse to monthly rent.