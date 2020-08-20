Go to Contents
S. Korea to set up 400 bln-won fund for digital startups

08:41 August 20, 2020

SEJONG, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will set up a fund of 400 billion won (US$339.6 million) to help digital startups get more loans, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.

The fund is expected to help promising startups commercialize their technologies, Hong said in a meeting with economy-related ministers.

Hong voiced concerns over a recent jump in daily new infections of the new coronavirus, saying, "Successful containment is a prerequisite of an economic recovery."

South Korea has tightened its social distancing guidelines as infections linked to a Seoul church continued to swell amid growing fears of a serious resurgence in the densely populated capital area.

