Hanwha Techwin launches new security cameras in overseas markets
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Techwin Co., a major surveillance solutions firm in South Korea, on Thursday said it has launched its latest security cameras in overseas markets.
Wisenet7 cameras will be sold in the Middle East, Europe and Americas, according to Hanwha Techwin. The products were launched in South Korea last month.
Hanwha Techwin said Wisenet7 cameras provide clear images and better security solutions with its own video processing chip. Its self-developed varifocal lens supports 4K resolution.
The global surveillance camera market is expected to grow to US$45.93 billion in 2027 from $21.82 billion in 2018, according to industry tracker ResearchAndMarkets.com, due to the rise of smart homes and growing demand for enhanced security systems.
