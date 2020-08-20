LG to unveil future home life at Europe's largest tech show
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, said Thursday the company will unveil its future vision for home life in the era of "new normal" amid the pandemic at Europe's largest tech expo next month.
LG's Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung will present the vision under the theme of "Life's Good from Home" at the press conference of Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020, which will take place in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 3.
"Park will present the future vision for consumers to enjoy a safer and more convenient home living as people in the world over settle into new lifestyle habits," LG said. "LG ThinQ Home Solution, making its world debut at IFA 2020, is the company's innovative response to the new normal and exciting vision for how our life will look in the future."
The event will be livestreamed on IFA's website and LG's YouTube channel.
To replace its offline exhibition at IFA 2020 over virus infection risks, LG said it has set up a smart home showroom in South Korea equipped with its latest products and technologies. The company will create various online content there and show it to consumers when IFA 2020 kicks off.
LG said its online content will include K-pop star Henry Lau taking visitors on a virtual tour of the four-story home highlighting its technology and an interactive video of a family residing in the smart home.
Also starting Sept. 1, LG said it will open a virtual 3-D exhibition hall that allows people to experience their products and services through their mobile devices.
