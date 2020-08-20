Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases jumped by triple digits for the seventh straight day Thursday as church-linked infections in the greater capital area continued to pile up, with more virus cases being identified across the nation.
The country added 288 more COVID-19 cases, including 276 local infections, raising the total caseload to 16,346, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to set up 400 bln-won fund for digital startups
SEJONG -- South Korea will set up a fund of 400 billion won (US$339.6 million) to help digital startups get more loans, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
The fund is expected to help promising startups commercialize their technologies, Hong said in a meeting with economy-related ministers.
-----------------
Supreme Court upholds decision in favor of Kia union's claim in standard wage suit
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of workers at Kia Motors Corp. that fixed bonuses should be counted as standard wages, closing a curtain on the almost decadelong legal battle.
The Supreme Court confirmed that the automaker should pay its workers back wages, based on a calculation that counts regular bonuses in "ordinary wages."
-----------------
Coronavirus pandemic shuts down broadcaster, halts filming
SEOUL -- The resurgence of the new coronavirus in the greater Seoul area has dealt a critical blow to the country's media industry, shutting down a regular radio show and halting filming of a TV series.
CBS, a Seoul-based Christian TV and radio station, has canceled its regular radio programming as one of its reporters tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it the first case of a shutdown of a major broadcaster due to COVID-19.
-----------------
Trump says S. Korea will solve problem with recent surge in pandemic
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Korea has seen a spike in coronavirus cases but will be able to solve the problem.
"You have been reading about South Korea doing well. Well, they just had a big breakout, but they will be able to solve the problem," Trump told a White House press conference.
-----------------
(END)