S. Korea's home transactions hit new high in July
SEJONG, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Home transactions in South Korea touched a new all-time high in July despite government measures to rein in soaring housing prices, data showed Thursday.
The number of homes changing hands nationwide stood at 141,419 last month, up 110 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The July reading was also up 2.1 percent from the previous month and the largest monthly number since 2006, when data tracking began.
In the first seven months of the year, a record high of 762,297 homes changed hands across the nation, up 99.8 percent from a year earlier and the largest ever for the January-July period.
The number of home transactions in Seoul, South Korea's capital, amounted to 26,662 in July, up 117.5 percent from a year ago and 37 percent from June.
The figure skyrocketed nearly 120 percent on-year to 75,725 in the capital area, which includes the western port city of Incheon and all of Gyeonggi Province. It was up 0.2 percent from the prior month. The region is home to about half of the country's 50 million people.
Home transactions came to 65,694 in the remaining parts of the country last month, up 99.8 percent from a year ago and 4.2 percent from June.
Market watchers said July's surge in nationwide home transactions probably resulted from "panic buying" stemming from concerns that housing prices may go up further down the road.
It also came as the government announced a series of measures to cool the hot property market, including higher taxes and restrictions on mortgages and apartment leasing contracts.
Sky-high housing prices have fueled public discontent with the Moon Jae-in government despite its desperate efforts to make homes more affordable, especially in the capital Seoul.
