Justice ministry forms team dedicated to int'l investor-state litigation

Currently, South Korea has had eight ISDS cases, including one filed in 2012 by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, which complained that it suffered losses due to the Korean government's delay in approving the sale of KEB to Hana Financial Group. In 2018, Elliott Management, a U.S.investment management firm, filed a suit against South Korea over losses from the 2015 merger of two units of Samsung Group -- Samsung CT&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc.