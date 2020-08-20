Go to Contents
SeAH Steel to build monopile facility in Britain

16:49 August 20, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- SeAH Steel Holdings said Thursday that it will build a monopile facility in Britain next year as it pushes to foster offshore wind power as its new growth engine.

SeAH Steel Holdings said it plans to break ground for the facility in the first quarter next year, with commercial production set for the first quarter of 2023.

The facility can produce 100 monopiles a year, an amount that is about half of demand for monopiles in Britain. Monopiles are a type of foundation for building offshore wind turbines.

The plan is a part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the British government and SeAH Steel Holdings at the British Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday.

British Ambassador to South Korea Simon Smith (L) poses for a photo with Nam Hyung-kun, CEO of SeAH Steel Holdings, during a signing ceremony at the British Embassy in Seoul on Aug. 19, 2020, in this photo provided by SeAH Steel Holdings. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

