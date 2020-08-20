SeAH Steel to build monopile facility in Britain
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- SeAH Steel Holdings said Thursday that it will build a monopile facility in Britain next year as it pushes to foster offshore wind power as its new growth engine.
SeAH Steel Holdings said it plans to break ground for the facility in the first quarter next year, with commercial production set for the first quarter of 2023.
The facility can produce 100 monopiles a year, an amount that is about half of demand for monopiles in Britain. Monopiles are a type of foundation for building offshore wind turbines.
The plan is a part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the British government and SeAH Steel Holdings at the British Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)