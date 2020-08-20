Reinstated golfer apologizes for past incident
CHUNCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Kim Bi-o, reinstated after serving a lengthy ban for making an obscene gesture toward the crowd during a tournament, apologized to fans on Thursday, vowing to show more maturity on and off the field.
The Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA) granted Kim a special pardon on July 27, lifting a one-year suspension that began last October. Starting Friday, Kim will play the Korean Tour's GS Caltex Maekyung Open at Elysian Gangchon Country Club in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul.
"I came out here to apologize to fans from the bottom of my heart," Kim told reporters following his practice round. "Over the past year or so, I've been able to learn so much. Rather than set any personal goal for this tournament, I think it's more important for me to demonstrate maturity and work ethic to people."
Kim was initially slapped with a three-year suspension on Oct. 1 last year, two days after raising his middle finger in the direction of fans over cell phone noise during the final round of the Korean Tour's DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open in Gumi, 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The moment was captured live on television.
The incident happened at the 16th tee, where Kim reacted angrily to the sound of a cell phone camera going off on his downswing.
Kim, who was nursing a one-stroke lead, sent his tee shot only about 100 yards. He then turned to his right and flipped the bird, as he slammed down his driver in anger.
Kim went on to win the tournament, which made him the first two-time champion on the Korean Tour in 2019, but the incident at the 16th tee overshadowed his accomplishment.
The KPGA acted swiftly, only to reduce the ban to one year on Oct. 23. But the KPGA upheld the previous fine of 10 million won (US$8,430) and ordered him to perform 120 hours of community service.
"I've tried hard to give back to the community and help others," said the former PGA Tour player. "From now on, I'll try to be thankful for the opportunity just to be out on golf courses."
Kim passed the qualifying tournament for the Asian Tour in February this year, with the KPGA's ban not preventing him from playing overseas, but the Asian Tour has been on hiatus because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kim earned his PGA Tour card for 2011 through the qualifying tournament but lost it after one season. He spent a couple of seasons on the developmental Web.com Tour (currently Korn Ferry Tour) before returning to the Korean Tour full time in 2014.
