SEOUL -- The Seoul city government on Thursday announced a plan to ban street rallies of 10 or more people across the capital amid mounting concerns over a resurgence in new coronavirus cases here.
Under the move that will go into effect Friday, all demonstrations with 10 or more participants will be banned until midnight on Aug. 30, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
(News Focus) Spiking virus cases raise the need to impose tougher virus measures nationally
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities are coming under growing pressure to impose enhanced coronavirus measures nationally as more new infections beyond the greater Seoul area are being reported amid concerns over the nationwide spread of the virus.
More than 1,500 cases have been newly identified over the past week, with daily infections staying in the triple digits since Friday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
New Deal fund expected to help economy regain recovery momentum: finance minister
SEJONG -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday a fund for Korean New Deal projects is expected to help the nation's economy regain recovery momentum.
The government will soon announce details of the fund, which is expected to help channel excess liquidity into the real economy, Hong said.
Conservative Protestant sector opposes government's ban on face-to-face worship
SEOUL -- Some conservative factions in the South Korean Protestant community on Thursday strongly opposed the government's ban on face-to-face worship in churches in the greater Seoul area amid a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases.
On Saturday, the government strengthened social distancing guidelines as more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases have been reported over the past week, most of which are community infections linked to church gatherings. Under the guidelines, churches in Seoul and its surrounding areas are not allowed to have in-person worship services, as well as small activities and events like choir sessions or Bible studies.
S. Korea speeds up virus tests amid spike in church-linked infections
SEOUL-- South Korea's public health agency said Thursday it has been making efforts to expand the number of new coronavirus tests since last week amid soaring cases of church-linked infections in the greater capital area.
The average number of COVID-19 tests conducted on a daily basis in the country reached 11,312 over the past week, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The figure hovered above the average of 9,948 posted since May.
