NSC officials review coronavirus spread, N. Korea issue
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top national security officials had discussions Thursday on the recent resurgence of new coronavirus infections in the nation, during their weekly meeting, Cheong Wa Dae said.
They agreed to concentrate "every necessary effort, including the injection of the security sector's resources" to support the anti-virus fight, according to the presidential office. It did not provide related details.
It was briefing media on the results of the National Security Council (NSC)'s standing committee session presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.
The NSC members also reviewed the security situations on the Korean Peninsula and in the nearby region, including North Korea.
They discussed ways to "stably manage the diplomatic and security situations" of South Korea and to take follow-up measures related to President Moon Jae-in's Liberation Day speech last weekend, in which he said his government "is ready to sit down with the Japanese government at any time" to discuss compensating Korean victims of Japanese forced labor during World War II.
On North Korea, Moon stressed "inter-Korean cooperation is indeed the best security policy that allows both Koreas to break away from reliance on nuclear or military strength."
