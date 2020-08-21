(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 21)

Wednesday marked the first time that any conservative party leader has knelt when it comes to the May 18 uprising. The UFP has so far come under criticism for being reluctant to acknowledge its responsibility for the brutal military crackdown on the pro-democracy activists which led to more than 200 deaths. When the predecessors of the UFP were the ruling party, former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye refused to attend anniversary ceremonies for the May 18 movement.