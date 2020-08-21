(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 21)

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases neared 300 on Wednesday as infections continue to sprawl from church congregations in and around Seoul. The number has been in the three digits for a week. For many, the location they picked up the virus cannot be traced. The muted virus also turns out to be stronger and more harmful than the earlier strain that broke out among churchgoers of Shincheonji Church in the southern city of Daegu. Government and civilians must do their best to fight the new spread together.