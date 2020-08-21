Go to Contents
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports fall 7 pct in first 20 days of August

09:08 August 21, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with details from para 3)

SEJONG, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell by a single digit from a year earlier in the first 20 days of August amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments declined 7 percent in the Aug. 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$23.1 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, the data showed.

The daily average exports during the 20-day period also declined 3.7 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.

By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, rose 2.9 percent and those of automobiles declined 10.1 percent on-year in the 20-day period.

By country, shipments to China fell 0.2 percent on-year and shipments to the United States rose 6.2 percent.

