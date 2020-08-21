District judge in Jeonju infected with coronavirus
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- A senior district judge in the southwestern city of Jeonju has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, local quarantine authorities said Friday, marking the nation's first infection of an incumbent justice.
The 40-something at the Jeonju District Court in Jeonju, about 250 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive for the new coronavirus Friday morning, the authorities said, without revealing his or her identity.
It is the first time in South Korea that a court judge has been found to be infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The quarantine authorities are now conducting an epidemiological investigation to determine how and where the judge's infection occurred.
The judge is said to have visited Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province last weekend before staying at his home in Daejeon, a central city 150 km south of Seoul, on Monday, a temporary national holiday, according to the provincial officials.
The judge then returned to Jeonju on Tuesday and took the coronavirus test Thursday after displaying symptoms, such as chills and fever the previous day, they said.
The judge plans to receive medical treatment at the Gunsan Medical Center, a North Jeolla Province city west of Jeonju.
North Jeolla Province, to which Jeonju belongs, has been one of the least coronavirus-affected regions in the country, with its cumulative caseload rising by five to 63 as of Friday morning.
