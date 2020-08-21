LPGA star Park Sung-hyun to rejoin tour in Sept.

One by one, South Korean stars who have been staying home during the pandemic have rejoined the LPGA Tour or are planning to do so soon. Former world No. 1 Park In-bee is playing at the AIG Women's Open, the year's first major, in Scotland this week. A 10-time champion Kim Sei-young went back to the U.S. last week and is expected to play in next week's tour stop, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Arkansas.

