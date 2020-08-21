LPGA star Park Sung-hyun to rejoin tour in Sept.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Following a long layoff brought on by an injury and a global pandemic, South Korean LPGA star Park Sung-hyun will rejoin the U.S. tour at a major championship next month.
Park's Seoul-based agency, SEMA Sports Marketing, announced on Friday that Park has committed to the ANA Inspiration, scheduled for Sept. 10-13 in Rancho Mirage, California. It will be the second major tournament of the 2020 season, and also Park's first LPGA appearance this year.
The LPGA Tour season began in mid-January but went into a hiatus following the Feb. 13-16 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open because of the coronavirus pandemic. Park, world No. 3, had planned to make her season debut at Feb. 27-March HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, where she was the defending champion.
She had withdrawn from the third round of the 2019 season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last November.
While at home in South Korea, Park played at the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship in May and appeared in a charity skins game against world No. 1 Ko Jin-young.
Ko, too, hasn't played in any LPGA event this year, and there's no immediate plan for her to move back to the United States. The 2019 LPGA Rookie of the Year, Lee Jeong-eun, has been playing KLPGA events since spring.
One by one, South Korean stars who have been staying home during the pandemic have rejoined the LPGA Tour or are planning to do so soon. Former world No. 1 Park In-bee is playing at the AIG Women's Open, the year's first major, in Scotland this week. A 10-time champion Kim Sei-young went back to the U.S. last week and is expected to play in next week's tour stop, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Arkansas.
