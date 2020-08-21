Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LPGA Tour

LPGA star Park Sung-hyun to rejoin tour in Sept.

15:06 August 21, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Following a long layoff brought on by an injury and a global pandemic, South Korean LPGA star Park Sung-hyun will rejoin the U.S. tour at a major championship next month.

Park's Seoul-based agency, SEMA Sports Marketing, announced on Friday that Park has committed to the ANA Inspiration, scheduled for Sept. 10-13 in Rancho Mirage, California. It will be the second major tournament of the 2020 season, and also Park's first LPGA appearance this year.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Card on May 24, 2020, shows South Korean LPGA player Park Sung-hyun in action in a charity skins game at the Ocean Course at Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The LPGA Tour season began in mid-January but went into a hiatus following the Feb. 13-16 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open because of the coronavirus pandemic. Park, world No. 3, had planned to make her season debut at Feb. 27-March HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, where she was the defending champion.

She had withdrawn from the third round of the 2019 season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last November.

While at home in South Korea, Park played at the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship in May and appeared in a charity skins game against world No. 1 Ko Jin-young.

Ko, too, hasn't played in any LPGA event this year, and there's no immediate plan for her to move back to the United States. The 2019 LPGA Rookie of the Year, Lee Jeong-eun, has been playing KLPGA events since spring.

One by one, South Korean stars who have been staying home during the pandemic have rejoined the LPGA Tour or are planning to do so soon. Former world No. 1 Park In-bee is playing at the AIG Women's Open, the year's first major, in Scotland this week. A 10-time champion Kim Sei-young went back to the U.S. last week and is expected to play in next week's tour stop, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Arkansas.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Card on May 24, 2020, shows South Korean LPGA player Park Sung-hyun after a charity skins game at the Ocean Course at Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK