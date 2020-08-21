Samsung, LG report more virus-infected workers in greater Seoul area
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's two major electronics firms, Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc., have continued to report virus-infected workers at their business facilities in the greater Seoul area, but have not suffered production disruptions.
Samsung said Friday a LED technology researcher at its Giheung Campus in Yongin, south of Seoul, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The company said it has shuttered a building where the researcher worked and ordered others to work from home.
"The virus-infected worker had not entered our productions lines, so production is unaffected," a Samsung official said.
Samsung last week reported virus-infected workers at its chip plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, and its research and development (R&D) center in Seoul.
LG also on Friday said an employee at its Seocho R&D Campus in southern Seoul tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the company reported a virus-infected worker at its Gasan R&D campus in southwestern Seoul.
LG said buildings where the virus infected employees have worked will be shuttered through this weekend for disinfection work.
Last week, LG Display Co., a display making unit of LG Group, reported a virus-infected worker at its plant in Paju, north of Seoul, though the case did not affect its production.
As the country is facing another wave of infections following a spike in virus cases in the densely populated capital area, Samsung and LG have recently tightened their anti-virus measures.
Samsung recently told employees to forego meetings that involve more than 20 people and ordered to keep safe distance during meetings. It also advised to limit unnecessary business trips.
The company said it is also considering expanding in-house COVID-19 testing clinics to its business sites. Samsung currently runs a virus testing clinic inside its plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul.
LG has limited outside visitors entering its plants and buildings. It also ordered employees to restrict business trips, in-person meetings and group education programs.
