Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korean, Russian leaders pledge stronger ties on Liberation Day exchange
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged greetings Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan, Pyongyang's state media reported.
In their messages, the two men expressed their desire to further deepen bilateral ties based on the agreement for cooperation reached during their first summit in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in April of last year, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
According to the KCNA, Kim said in his message that the cooperative relations between the two countries "would steadily grow strong at a higher level" based on the summit agreement reached in April of last year.
N. Korea to hold key party meeting this week to discuss 'increasing fighting efficiency'
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday it will hold a plenary Central Committee meeting of the Workers' Party (WKP) this week to "discuss and decide on an issue of crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the party."
The official Korean Central News Agency didn't provide further details on the meeting set for Wednesday, including what exactly will be discussed, but observers expect that the session could deal with organizational issues given that the North has recently held party meetings to discuss launching a new party organization.
This week's meeting comes after leader Kim Jong-un presided over an executive policy council meeting of the Worker's Party on Aug. 5 and decided to launch "a new department within the Central Committee of the Party."
N. Korea accelerates efforts to recover from flood aftermath
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is accelerating efforts to recover from flood damage by swiftly mobilizing the army and sending construction equipment and materials to affected regions, state media reported Tuesday.
North Korea has recently been hit hard by heavy rains in many regions, including rice-producing areas in its southern parts. State media reported Friday that thousands of hectares of crops were damaged by the flood, while at least 16,680 homes and around 630 public buildings were flooded or destroyed across the country.
As part of recovery efforts, building materials were promptly dispatched to flood-affected areas in several counties in the Kangwon Province "to push ahead with the decisions made in the politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party," the Rodong Sinmun said.
N.K. paper lauds late missile scientist
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday ran a lengthy article lauding a late missile scientist, saying leader Kim Jong-un praised him as a "loyal revolutionary warrior" for his contribution to the country's nuclear and missile development.
Ju Kyu-chang, who served as first vice director of the Munitions Industry Department of the ruling Workers' Party, died in 2018. He is known for deep involvement in the North's nuclear and missile development under previous leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il.
The U.S. blacklisted him in 2013 for involvement in weapons of mass destruction development.
N.K.'s premier visits flood-hit areas in first public activity since appointment
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new Premier Kim Tok-hun visited flood-hit areas in the country's southwestern province, calling for intensifying efforts to restore damage and stabilize the lives of affected people, state media reported Wednesday.
This marked his first public activity since his appointment as the country's cabinet premier was announced late last week after the North held a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.
Kim visited flood-hit counties of North Hwanghae Province and ordered officials to do their utmost to ensure stable living conditions for those affected with top priority placed on people's interests, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
N.K.'s paper stresses 'self-reliance' after Kim rejects outside flood aid
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper said Wednesday the country should stick to the principle of "self-reliance" even as its impoverished economy is struggling with flood damage, the coronavirus pandemic and economic sanctions.
The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, made the appeal after Kim Jong-un said last week that the country should reject any outside help even though the country suffered serious damage from recent heavy downpours.
"Building a socialist powerhouse is a war that can be waged only by those who have a strong will against any kinds of pressure, vilification and temptation," the paper said.
N.K. to unveil new 5-year economic development plan at rare party congress next year
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un acknowledged that his five-year economic development plan failed to achieve intended goals and pledged to unveil a new scheme at a Workers' Party congress to be held in January, according to state media Thursday.
The timing of the rare party congress also suggests that Kim could use the session to announce a new policy line on the United States after watching who wins November's presidential election between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, experts said.
"The economy was not improved in the face of the sustaining severe internal and external situations and unexpected manifold challenges," Kim said while reading a decision reached at a plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee held Wednesday.
N.K. paper carries 'self-criticism' by officials after Kim acknowledges policy failure
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Friday carried contribution pieces by senior officials holding themselves responsible for the lack of progress in economic development, after leader Kim Jong-un acknowledged "shortcomings" in his economic policy.
With unusual candor, Kim told a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party on Wednesday that his five-year economic development plan failed to achieve its intended goals due to "severe" and "unexpected" challenges. Kim said that he will unveil a new development plan in a rare party congress to be held in January.
The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, carried a contribution piece on its front page written by Minister of Chemical Industry Jang Gil-ryong, who said that it is none other than his ministry that fell short of expectations.
