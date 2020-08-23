Stock volatility may return as virus infections jump: analysts
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Stock market volatility is likely to return this week as the nation has struggled to contain a rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the greater capital area, analysts said Sunday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,304.59 points on Friday, down 4.27 percent from 2,407.49 a week ago.
The index remained choppy last week, as daily new cases of COVID-19 infections flared up.
Analysts said the virus scare is likely to trigger a downward adjustment this week.
"Investor sentiment has weakened considerably since the government raised the social distancing level to Phase 2," said Moon Nam-joong, a global strategist at Daishin Securities Co. "Despite the favorable environment in financial markets, the local stock market is under strong downward pressure."
Analysts expected that the fifth U.S. stimulus package, a potential booster for stock prices, would need more time before lawmakers reach an agreement.
"The local stock market is prone to (downward) adjustment, unless the U.S. Fed signals additional stimulus measures, or the U.S. show progress in the stimulus talks," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.
The political frictions between the United States and China, South Korea's two largest trade partners, also remain a risk, he said.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting is set for Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to keep the policy interest rate at the current 0.50 percent.
