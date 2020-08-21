Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of stern law enforcement to prevent quarantine interference
SEOUL -- South Korea's government on Friday called on health authorities to act strongly against any move to impede their efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
President Moon Jae-in called for "stern measures," including criminal charges, for anyone who tries to "hamper epidemiological studies" while visiting Seoul city government's office to check the city's quarantine operations.
S. Korea provides additional emergency relief items to explosion-hit Lebanon
SEOUL -- South Korea's military unit based in Lebanon provided additional emergency relief items to the Middle Eastern country on Friday to help with recovery efforts in the wake of a recent deadly explosion, Seoul's defense ministry said.
A total of 4,000 sets of medical supplies and 17,000 face masks were handed over by the Dongmyung Unit to Lebanese military authorities, according to the ministry. Earlier this month, the unit provided 6,000 sets of medical supplies and other relief items to Lebanon.
(LEAD) Unification minister renews calls for inter-Korean cooperation against disasters
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young vowed Friday to come up with concrete measures for inter-Korean anti-disaster cooperation as North Korea is making all efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus and recover from flood damage.
Lee made the remark during a speech at a forum celebrating the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan, stressing the need to cooperate in humanitarian areas, including preventive measures against the coronavirus.
(LEAD) Health authorities fail to secure list of church's congregation, new hotbed of COVID-19
SEOUL -- South Korean health officials have tried to secure the full list of members of a church at the center of the recent spike in coronavirus outbreaks, but their overnight attempt failed due to a strong protest by church officials on Friday.
Officials from the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC), accompanied by police officers, visited the headquarters of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul on Thursday evening, citing what they deemed an incorrect list of 900 members the church submitted.
(LEAD) District judge in Jeonju infected with coronavirus
SEOUL -- A senior district judge in the southwestern city of Jeonju has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, local quarantine authorities said Friday, marking the nation's first infection of an incumbent justice.
The 40-something at the Jeonju District Court in Jeonju, about 250 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive for the new coronavirus Friday morning, the authorities said, without revealing his or her identity.
(3rd LD) S. Korea may further tighten virus curbs as daily infections top 300
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities warned Friday they will consider upping the level of social distancing to the highest level if nationwide outbreaks of the new coronavirus continue after the weekend.
The country's virus fight has reached a critical phase as its daily new virus cases surpassed 300 for the first time since early March on Friday due largely to church-linked cluster infections in the wider capital area and other regions.
(5th LD) Despite virus spread, doctors stage strike over plan to increase medical students
SEOUL -- Thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea went on strike Friday to protest the government's plan to increase the number of medical students, drawing public criticism amid fears of nationwide spread of the new coronavirus.
Trainee doctors have staged a limited strike since early this month after the government announced its plan to boost the number of medical students by 4,000 over the next decade to better cope with public health crises.
(LEAD) BTS' new single 'Dynamite' celebrates spirit of happiness, confidence in pandemic era
SEOUL -- Sometimes a small slice of comforting, feel-good entertainment, whether it be music, television or film, can go a long way in dealing with stress and fatigue, especially now more than ever amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
And that's exactly what global K-pop sensation BTS had in mind when preparing to bring out its latest single album "Dynamite," a bright, upbeat disco-pop track that's sung entirely in English -- a first for the Korean septet that has produced music primarily in Korean even after its global breakout.
Spike in new infections causes 849 schools to shut down, biggest number since reopening
SEOUL -- As the coronavirus infections soared to a five-month high on Friday, a record number of schools nationwide were forced to shut down to protect children and educators from the novel coronavirus.
A total of 849 schools stopped their in-person classes, the Ministry of Education said, the biggest number since the country reopened schools on May 20.
