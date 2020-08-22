Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 spread at critical juncture with daily infections passing 300 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Anyone who interferes with quarantine efforts could be arrested on scene (Kookmin Daily)
-- Quarantine interference can lead to arrest on scene (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily infection cases reported at 324, found nationwide (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Bombs from Gwanghwamun Square ticking, nervousness palpable on weekends (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Stern state authority to those who impede quarantine efforts (Hankyoreh)
-- Community safety at risk if looking idly on quarantine interference (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Whole country under virus attack, President Moon warns of stern measures including arrest in case of quarantine interference (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- If spread continues during weekend, Level 3 social distancing could be imposed (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)