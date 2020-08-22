Top S. Korean, Chinese officials discuss bilateral ties, N. Korea in Busan
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and Chinese government officials had talks in Busan on Saturday, with President Xi Jinping's possible visit here and the North Korea issue on the agenda.
The meeting between Suh Hoon, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, and Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Committee, represents the highest-profile face-to-face consultations between the neighbors since President Moon Jae-in's summit with Xi in Beijing last December.
Xi had agreed to make a reciprocal trip to South Korea in the first half of 2020, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Yang gave no answer when asked by a pool reporter just ahead of the meeting at a Busan seaside hotel about the likelihood of Xi travelling to South Korea within this year.
Cheong Wa Dae earlier said Suh and Yang would discuss the matter along with bilateral cooperation against the coronavirus as well as security situations on the Korean Peninsula and elsewhere.
South Korea expects China's constructive role in efforts to revitalize the Korea peace process.
Beijing apparently wants to explain about its position on rifts with Washington and the controversial Hong Kong national security law.
It marks Suh's first meeting with Yang since he became Moon's national security adviser in early July.
Following the talks, they are scheduled to have lunch together. Yang arrived in Busan on Friday afternoon for a two-day stay, his first visit to South Korea in more than two years. He has no plan to pay a courtesy call on Moon during the trip.
