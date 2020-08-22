Nurse at one of Korea's largest hospitals tests positive for virus
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's Asan Medical Center, one of the largest hospitals in South Korea, was partially shut down on Saturday after one of its nurses tested positive for the new coronavirus, hospital officials said.
The nurse working in the southeastern Seoul hospital's otolaryngology ward was diagnosed with COVID-19 at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, they said.
The hospital has closed parts of the 10th floor of its New Building, where the infected nurse was on duty, and asked all hospital staff as well as patients and their family members who came into contact with the nurse to take a coronavirus test.
The hospital speculates that the nurse, a resident of the southeastern ward of Gangdong, may have contracted the virus from her husband, who had previously come into contact with his mother already diagnosed with COVID-19.
