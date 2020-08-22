Health minister urges trainee doctors to end walkouts
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health minister called on trainee doctors Saturday to stop walkouts and return to their duties as they have entered an unlimited strike in protest of the government's medical workforce reform plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister Park Neung-hoo also said in a public message that the government is willing to discuss the contentious issue with the medical industry after the country contains a surge in virus cases in the greater capital region.
"It is time for the medical sector and the government to closely cooperate to stem another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," Park said.
"We are calling on doctors to return to their work of treating patients," the minister said.
Thousands of trainee doctors, including interns and resident doctors, kicked off unlimited walkouts on Friday on a staggered basis in a bid to protest the government's plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools. A group of doctors also plans to stage a three-day strike starting Wednesday.
Trainee doctors held a one-day strike on Aug. 7 and also participated in doctors' similar walkout a week later.
As part of the country's medical workforce reform plan, the health ministry is planning to expand admission quotas at medical schools by 4,000 over the next 10 years, starting in 2022, and to open a new public medical school as it seeks to broaden the reach of health care services.
This will increase the number of students admitted annually to medical schools to 3,458 in the 2022-2031 period from the current 3,058, according to the plan.
Doctors have opposed what they called the government's "hasty and unilateral" decision.
But their collective actions have spawned concerns about potential disruption in the health care system as the country has reported spiking virus cases in Seoul and surrounding area.
South Korea's new daily virus cases topped 300 for the second straight day on Saturday, with more than 2,200 new infections reported in past nine days.
The government warned it is ready to take stern actions if the strike poses a threat to the people's safety and lives.
"If health workers do not return to their duties, the government will take necessary measures," Park said.
