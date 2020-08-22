Go to Contents
Heavy rain advisory issued in parts of Seoul

13:13 August 22, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The northeastern parts of Seoul were under a heavy rain advisory Saturday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the advisory at 12:40 p.m. for the northeastern wards of Nowon, Seongbuk, Jungnang, Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Dobong, Gangbuk and Seongdong.

An advisory is issued when precipitation is expected to reach more than 60 millimeters for three hours or 110 mm for 12 hours, amounts that make it hard to stay dry even under an umbrella.

The weather agency issued a special safety warning for people who are near rivers and streams.

The country experienced the longest rainy season on record this summer, with torrential rains and flash floods killing dozens of people and wrecking havoc on buildings, farmlands and infrastructure nationwide.

The undated file photo shows pedestrians walking under umbrellas. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

