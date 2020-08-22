Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Bavi, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, is expected to hit the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, the national weather agency said Saturday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the season's 8th tropical storm is moving northwest towards the peninsula at a speed of 28 kilometers per hour and forecast to make landfall on Thursday after passing through the southern island of Jeju.
The typhoon is likely to become stronger while moving over warm waters off Jeju island, the agency said, forecasting that the country is expected to come under its direct influence from Wednesday.
Although the typhoon's course and size can change, it will come with strong winds and heavy rains, the agency said, advising safety measures be put in place before it arrives.
