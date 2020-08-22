Go to Contents
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week

19:44 August 22, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES lead, paras 2-3; CHANGES image)

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Bavi, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, is expected to hit the Korean Peninsula next week, the national weather agency said Saturday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the season's 8th tropical storm is moving northwest towards the peninsula at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour as of 4 p.m. and forecast to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon after passing through the southern island of Jeju.

The typhoon is likely to become stronger while moving over warm waters off Jeju Island, the agency said, adding that it is expected to move up to near northeastern city of Sokcho on Thursday.

Although the typhoon's course and size can change, it will come with strong winds and heavy rains, the agency said, advising safety measures be put in place before it arrives.

This graphic provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration on Aug. 22, 2020, shows Typhoon Bavi's expected direction. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

