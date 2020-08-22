Kangwon Land casino to close temporarily due to tightened social distancing scheme
JEONGSEON, South Korea, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- State-run casino operator Kangwon Land Inc. said Saturday it has decided to temporarily shut down its casino in accordance with the country's tighter virus prevention measures.
Kangwon Land casino, the country's only casino open to locals, in Jeongseon, some 200 kilometers northeast of Seoul, will close from 10 a.m. Sunday, as health authorities decided to enforce the Level Two social distancing guidelines across the country following a spike in virus cases.
More than 2,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Korea over the past nine days.
Under the Level 2 guidelines, high-risk facilities, including karaoke rooms, clubs, PC cafes and buffets, must close. Indoor gatherings of 50 or more people and outdoor events involving 100 or more people are strictly prohibited.
Kangwon Land said the reopening schedule of the casino will be determined after reviewing health authorities' advisory and the virus situation.
Kangwon Land closed its casino in late February due to the nationwide spread of COVID-19 infections. It resumed the operation of its casino in July with limited admission.
