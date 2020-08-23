Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 August 23, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Cloudy 0
Incheon 28/23 Cloudy 0
Suwon 31/23 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 31/23 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 10
Gangneung 30/22 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 20
Gwangju 31/23 Cloudy 30
Jeju 31/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 34/23 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 20
(END)