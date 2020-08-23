Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin settles for no-decision in sharp outing vs. Rays
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin walked away with a no-decision despite looking sharp for five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Ryu allowed just a run on three hits in five innings against the Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday (local time). The bullpen took over to start the sixth inning, with the score tied at 1-1.
Ryu struck out six and didn't walk anybody for the second straight outing.
Ryu remained at 2-1 for the season, though his ERA came down from 3.46 to 3.19. In August, Ryu has been 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA, with only three earned runs allowed in 25 innings.
Ryu cruised through four innings, before giving up his lone run in the protracted fifth inning. He needed 30 pitches to get out of that inning, though he only faced five batters, as the pesky Rays hitters fouled off multiple pitches and worked Ryu deep into counts.
Ryu had a three-up, three-down first inning and pitched around a leadoff single by Jose Martinez in the second.
The left-hander had another clean inning in the third, and then struck out two batters in the perfect fourth inning, using only 14 pitches.
The Blue Jays, held without a hit through four innings, spotted Ryu a 1-0 lead in the top fifth, as Cavan Biggio drew a bases-loaded walk.
But Ryu gave it away immediately in the bottom half of that inning. Willy Adames led off with a single, and reached third on a follow-up single by Joey Wendle, who poked one through the hole on the right after a nine-pitch battle.
Adames then scored the tying run on a soft grounder to second by Manuel Margot.
Ryu struck out the next two batters, but his night was done.
The Blue Jays needed Ryu to go deeper into this game, with their bullpen already taxed from recent games. He threw 94 pitches, the second-highest total of the season, but that could only get him through five frames.
