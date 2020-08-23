(tht LD) New virus cases spike to near 400 as KCDC warns of nationwide pandemic crisis
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -South Korea's daily coronavirus cases spiked to 397 on Sunday, all but 10 of them local infections, as new cases rose sharply not only in the capital area but with provincial infections also jumping to a triple-digit gain.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 294 were reported in Seoul and the surrounding areas and the other 100 cases in provincial regions, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The country's total caseload has risen to 17,399.
Sunday's new cases are the most since March 7, when the country reported 483 new cases, the KCDC said.
"We sincerely ask all the people to follow the guidelines of social distancing Level 2 as this weekend is a critical juncture," KCDC chief Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a press briefing. "We are currently facing a serious situation on the verge of a large-scale nationwide pandemic."
The number of daily infections has been in the triple digits since Aug. 14, when 103 additional cases were reported. Over the past 10 days, a total of 2,629 cases has been identified.
A resurgence in new coronavirus cases, mostly traced to churches, has been reported in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province, home to half of the country's 51 million people.
Of the newly identified local infections, 138 cases were reported in the capital city of Seoul, 124 from Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital city and 32 from the western port city of Incheon, the KCDC said.
Health authorities warned that the wider capital region should brace for another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the country stands on the cusp of a nationwide outbreak.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said efforts should be focused on containing the current outbreak to prevent the situation from becoming more serious than in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the epicenter of the previous main outbreak in late February and March.
"It is again time to focus on quarantine," Chung said during a government meeting on coronavirus responses. "Economy and daily life can only be restored when quarantine measures are stably carried out."
In a sign that the virus is spreading across the nation, more virus cases have been newly added outside the greater Seoul, with 100 new cases. It marks the first time in recent weeks that the number reached triple digits.
Of the local infections, the southern city of Gwangju and the central city of Daejeon each reported 15 new cases, the KCDC said. South Jeolla Province reported 14 new cases, followed by South Chungcheong Province with 10.
Amid grim prospects of a nationwide epidemic, the government decided to impose the Level 2 social distancing scheme outside the greater Seoul area starting Sunday. The measure bans in-person church meetings and closes down nightclubs and buffets.
Health authorities said a surge in cases traced to a church in northern Seoul and infections tied to a massive weekend rally in central Seoul appear to have served as a catalyst in spurring virus spread nationwide.
Health authorities also urged participants in the anti-government rally held last weekend to immediately take virus tests regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. A large number of Sarang Jeil Church members took part in the rally.
As of Sunday at noon, a total of 841 COVID-19 patients has been traced to the church, the KCDC said. An additional 21 locations have been so far tied to church members.
Church-linked cluster infections continued to grow, with 180 at Woori Jeil Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and 35 at Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul as of Saturday.
The KCDC remained on high alert over a potential explosive outbreak tied to the rally as it is hard to trace the whereabouts of thousands of protesters who came to Seoul from other cities. A total of 136 cases has so far been tied to the march.
Cases linked to a Starbucks cafe in the northern city of Paju rose by four to 64.
A flare-up of coronavirus cases in the country has spurred talks of enforcing the toughest social distancing restrictions the government can apply.
Health authorities said they will review whether to adopt Level 3 social distancing after analyzing the speed and other aspects of the spread amid concerns over hurting the economy.
The highest anti-virus curbs can be issued when the number of daily virus cases reaches a two-week average of 100-200 and the doubling of new COVID-19 cases occurs more than twice a week.
If the level is raised, its impact on the economy and people's daily lives could be severe. Gatherings of 10 or more people would be banned, and offline school classes would be suspended.
Experts, however, voiced the need to swiftly elevate the social distancing level as the infection routes of around 20 percent of the cases have not been identified.
"We should preemptively deal with the situation to dramatically decrease (the number of confirmed cases)," said Kim Woo-ju, an infectious disease specialist at Seoul's Korea University Hospital.
South Korea reported 10 new imported cases on Sunday. Cases coming in from overseas rebounded back to double-digit numbers from mid-June for about a month, but such infections recently slowed.
Of them, four are South Korean nationals and the six others are foreigners, the KCDC said.
South Korea reported no new deaths, with the tally remaining at 309, the KCDC said. The fatality rate was 1.78 percent.
The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition came to 30, up five from a day earlier.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 14,200, up 31 from the previous day.
The country has carried out 1,791,186 coronavirus tests since Jan. 3.
