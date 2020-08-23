(LEAD) Seoul to mandate masks starting Monday
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Starting Monday, people in Seoul will be required to wear masks while in public.
Seo Jeong-hyup, acting mayor of Seoul, made the announcement at a press briefing on Sunday, hours after the country reported 397 new coronavirus cases.
South Korea is scrambling to contain the nationwide spread of COVID-19. There have been over 2,600 cases in the past 10 days, following a stretch in which the daily cases stayed in the double digits.
Under Seoul's mandate, residents must wear masks and face coverings at all times in public, except when they're eating or drinking.
Seoulites have been required to keep masks on when using public transit since May 13.
"Wearing masks is at the very foundation of quarantine in daily life," Seo said. "Our citizens have been very cooperative with our mandate on mask-wearing on public transit. I expect them to once again establish the new social norm."
In addition to mandating masks, Seo also said the city will apply a "one strike and you're out" policy on facilities that must be closed while Seoul remains under strict social distancing guidelines.
The list includes restaurants at least 150 square meters in size, water parks, cinemas and concert halls. Starting Monday, a single violation will result in a two-week suspension of operations. Depending on the severity of the violation, the city may also levy a fine of a maximum 3 million won (US$2,520) and press charges.
"So far, considering the difficult livelihoods of people (running those businesses), we've only issued warnings on violations of quarantine rules," Seo said. "But given the gravity of the current situation, we'll try our best to stem further spread of COVID-19."
All of South Korea has been placed under Level 2 in the three-tier social distancing system. Health authorities said Sunday they will be forced to consider raising it to Level 3 unless the spread of the virus is contained this week.
The most stringent anti-virus curbs can be issued when the number of daily virus cases reaches a two-week average of 100-200 and the doubling of new COVID-19 cases occurs more than twice a week. But health officials have said they are only to be used as reference points and they aren't absolute preconditions for raising the intensity level.
Local governments may push up the level on their own. Asked whether Seoul will go down that path, Seo said he'll first have to consider the impact Level 3 can have on quarantining and the local economy before making any move.
